Sept. 17, 1938 – April 12, 2018

Harry Herbert Grisham of Shell Valley went to meet his Lord on Thursday April 12, 2018, at the age of 79.

Harry was born on Sept. 17, 1938, to Shedrick (Hoot) and Bertha Grisham.

Harry was a retired truck driver and a man of many trades. Including but not limited to working the family saw mill, cutting post, poles, and firewood.

He was a member of the Wyoming National Guard in the early ’60s. After his four years of service, he was given an Honorary Discharge.

He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and working in the wood business, especially with his grandson Jeff, who was the light of his life, and always there to help.

He spent most of his life on the Big Horn Mountains, where he was born in a tent and was delivered by a midwife on Cabin Creek. He grew up working with his father and brothers in the sawmill business. He continued that tradition with his own children up until this last fall.

Harry was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend. As well as all of his brothers, he was a jokester and was always pulling pranks on his kids, grandchildren, and co-workers. One thing Harry will always be remembered by is the way that he used to say, “Needless to Say” to anyone that he talked to. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Harry is proceded in death by his parents, Shedrick (Hoot) and Bertha Grisham, sister Betsy Harvey and brother William Grisham.

Harry is survived by the love of his life his wife of 53 years, Sueanna Ruth; sons, Raymond (Starla), Ed (Mary), Bill (Georgia), and Allen; daughters Ann Marker, Lynn (Terry) Baker; siblings Ida Gilmore, Jimmy, Archie, Fred Grisham, Nancy Pasdach; as well as many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday April 21, 2018 at 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Greybull Ward, 400 Highway 20 South, Basin, WY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Atwood Family Funeral Directors.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

