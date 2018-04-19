School district, superintendent part ways

by nathan oster

A special meeting of the Big Horn County School District No. 3 board of trustees Wednesday night ended in the resignation of Supt. Barry Bryant.

The board approved a motion by Trustee Mike Wirtzberger to accept Bryant’s resignation, effective at the end of the current school year and “subject to the terms of the resignation agreement to be finalized by our attorney and the board chairman.”

Bryant, who was given a contract extension earlier this spring, intends to use accumulated leave and vacation time for the remainder of the year, Wirtzberger said as part of his motion.

Chairman Eddie Johnson said after the meeting that the board wants to form a leadership team to “get us through the end of the year” and that he would be reaching out to people in the days ahead to serve on it.

Acknowledging that the end of April isn’t a great time to start looking for a superintendent, Johnson said the board’s primary concern at the moment is the short term and that it would be reaching out to the Wyoming School Board Association for assistance.

Johnson also hinted that the board might reach out to former administrators living in the area to see if they’d be interested in serving in an interim capacity, possibly through the end of the 2018-19 school year, which would give the board time to conduct a more thorough search for the district’s next superintendent.

The meeting room was packed with more than 50 school employees, many of whom stayed through an extended executive session to hear the decision. Several voiced concerns to the board before it went into executive session about the proposed reassignment of elementary school teachers, the climate in the buildings, employee morale and poor communication from the upper levels of administration.

Johnson announced that in light of Bryant’s resignation, the board intends to take some time to review teaching assignments at the elementary school and to involve stakeholders in that decision process.

Bryant’s resignation was one of several accepted Wednesday night by the school board.

Also leaving the district, or remaining but abandoning their posts, are the following employees:

Lee Clucas, special services coordinator;

Joel Rogers, middle school principal;

Kim Keyes, high school custodian;

Marty Wrage, middle school PE teacher, head football coach, assistant boys basketball coach;

Jared Waddell, assistant middle school football coach

Jeremy Brandle, elementary PE teacher, assistant football and wrestling coach

Casey Bowe, head middle school football coach

James Armel, middle school assistant football coach and head boys basketball coach;

Cody Kalberer, middle school teacher and wrestling coach.

A more complete report on Wedneday night’s meeting will appear in the print edition next week.

