June 11, 1925 – April 16, 2018

Albert Raymond Wight, 92, passed away April 16 at Spirit Mountain Hospice in Cody.

He was born June 11, 1925, in Gebo, the son of Alfred “Ray” and Anna Wight. He grew up on his father’s ranches in Basin and Kirby where he learned the importance of hard work and civic responsibility.

Albert joined the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in intelligence during World War II, the Cold War and the Korean War.

After his discharge, Albert obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture and a Ph.D. in organizational/industrial psychology from the University of Utah.

During his long career, Albert served as a university instructor, training consultant for major corporations and institutions and as a financial consultant and planner for many foreign countries. He also had a distinguished tenure with the Harvard Institute and the World Bank. He later became a project manager for legal system reform in foreign countries.

He developed training manuals for the Peace Corps, advocated for rehabilitation of delinquent boys in Wyoming and helped develop priority education goals for the Teachers Corps in seven Rocky Mountain states.

After his retirement, Albert published several children’s books.

In 1974, Albert co-founded the Society for Intercultural Education, Training and Research, an international NGO created to address cross-cultural training.

Albert was preceded in death by his son, William.

He is survived by his wife Herli Pattinama Wight; three daughters, Candace Wight, Anna Brown and Jennifer McLaughlin; one son, Gregory; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

