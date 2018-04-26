May 9, 1961 – April 6, 2018

A private memorial service for David Edward Terry will be held at a later date. David, 56, passed away April 6 at North Kansas City Hospital Hospice in Kansas City, Mo., of prostate cancer.

He was born May 9, 1961, in Fort Stockton, Texas, the son of Thomas A. and Karen V. Keeler Terry. As a youngster, he moved around the country with his family due to his father’s work in the oil exploration business.

He attended high school in Moab, Utah, and graduated from high school in Glenrock. He attended Casper College for two years.

After leaving Casper College, David made his way to Kansas City where he met Sylvia VanKemseke. The two exchanged wedding vows Aug. 2, 1986, in Shawnee, Kan.

When David moved to Kansas City in the early 1980s, he worked primarily in the food service industry. He managed several restaurants and held management positions with other food delivery and service companies.

He enjoyed reading and music and loved his animals, that included ferrets and dogs and considered them a part of his family.

His parents, Thomas “Tom” and Karen Terry, preceded him in death.

David is survived by his brother, Dan Terry of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; two sisters, Donna Davis of Greybull and Diane Lee of Colorado Springs, Colo., and three sisters-in-law.

Memorial donations can be made to: Shawnee Community Services, Box 3072, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

