Sept. 4, 1927 – April 18, 2018

Funeral services for Ida Mae Smith of Grand Island, Neb., will be held Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at the Herb Asp Community Center in Greybull. Ida Mae, 90, passed away April 18.

She was born Sept. 4, 1927, in Shell, the daughter of Silas Thales and Elvena Sessions Smith, the youngest of six children. She grew up on the family farm near Shell. She moved to Greybull during high school so she could participate in social activities and cheerleading.

Ida Mae met Grant Thomas Smith at a dance and they were married July 17, 1946.

The couple lived in Laramie, Cowley and Manderson. In 1959, the family moved to the Denver area where they lived until Grant’s death in 2010. Ida Mae moved to Grand Island, Neb., where she was cared for by her daughter, Cyndi Pyper.

A talented musician, she taught her eight children to sing harmony, play piano and perform as a family. Ida Mae retained a sense of humor and appreciation for life. She welcomed family and friends with hugs, songs, laughter, tolerance and love. She will be missed.

Ida Mae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grant; three children, Lani, Jared and Evan, and her five siblings.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ronn and Linda Smith of Powell; Gaye Patrick of Topeka, Kan., Nick and Lynne Smith of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Bart and Cyndi Smith Pyper of Grand Island, Neb., Bill and Tami Smith Meise of Arvada, Colo.; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

