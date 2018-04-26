Feb. 26, 1935 – April 19, 2018

A service to celebrate the life of Kent Hanson will be held Saturday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 2000 Wicks Lane, in Billings, Mont. Kent passed away April 19 in Billings.

He was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Rigby, Idaho, the son of Lee and Ila Kinghorn Hanson. He was raised in Rigby and graduated from Greybull High School.

He married Claudette Smith from Cowley on June 4, 1954, in the Idaho Falls Temple. The couple had five children: daughter Cozette (Rod) Partridge of Gillette and four sons, RK of Ellensburg, Wash., Dan of Farmington, N.M., Gary of Billings and Chris (Donna) of Shepherd, Mont.

Kent, whose passion was beekeeping, retired as a salesman at Sears.

He loved and honored God and was a lifelong, devoted member of the LDS Church.

Kent is survived by his wife, Claudette; his five children; two sisters, LaWana Rainey of Greybull and LouJean Howe of Rigby; 17 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

