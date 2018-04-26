Ogg signs with Miles Community College

Greybull High School’s Class of 2018 continues to produce college athletes.

Brittany Ogg on April 18 became the fifth member of the class to sign a national letter of intent, inking with Miles Community College in Miles City, Mont., where she will play volleyball while beginning her pursuit of a degree in elementary education.

In doing so, she joined classmates and recent signers Paige Flock (Central Wyoming College, cross country/track and field), Riley Hill (Chadron State, football), Ky Sorensen (University of Jameston, volleyball) and Kristen Collingwood (Northern State, swimming).

Ogg said playing college volleyball has been her dream since the fourth grade, when she was introduced to the sport. She credited her dad, Brant, for pushing her to pursue her dream — by playing on travelling AAU teams, attending summer camps and going to matches.

Sara Schlattmann and Michaela Williams, her coaches at GHS, also “helped me a lot,” she said.

Ogg said she looked at a number of schools, including Northwest College in Powell, Rocky Mountain College in Billings and McCook Community College in Nebraska before signing with Miles Community College.

She liked the smallness of Miles City, comparing to Greybull, and said her visit couldn’t have gone better. “The team was nice, the coach was nice and the administration was nice … plus I love the college,” she said. In the end, she said she chose Miles over McCook, her second choice and the only other school she strongly considered, in large part because it’s closer to home.

Local volleyball fans who would like to watch Ogg and her Pioneer teammates figure to have plenty of opportunities to do so this fall. Last year, Miles Community College played matches at Northwest College, Sheridan College and Casper College.

Of the GHS Class of 2018, she said, “I think it’s amazing our class has so many kids going to on to play sports in college,” she said.

