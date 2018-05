Dec. 31, 2017

A celebration of the life of Don “Papa Smurf” Shannon will be held at the Silver Spur in Greybull Saturday, May 12, at 1 p.m.

Don passed away at his home on Dec. 31.

Family and friends are invited to join his wife, Loretta, at the gathering and share their memories of Don

