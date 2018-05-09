Harry Richard Moberly

Nov. 12, 1933 – April 30, 2018

Harry R. Moberly passed away at home surrounded by family on April 30, 2018. He was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Greybull, Wyo., to Jim and Fern (Chapman) Moberly.

He married Donna Bruce on Sept. 23, 1950, in Red Lodge, Mont. He graduated high school in 1951. He took a correspondence course in accounting, graduating Sept. 28, 1962. At age 21, he was the youngest manager for Nash Davis Machinery, a Caterpillar dealership, which moved him to Worland in 1960. He joined Dale and Gordon McGarvin to start McGarvin-Moberly on July 20, 1963. He served as President of the WY AGC in 1975. He, along with five others, purchased the Stockgrower’s State Bank in July 1972. He started Washakie Oil Co. in 1983. He was a 50-year Mason and was presented the Charles M. Smith Civic Activity award in 1981.

Harry is survived by his wife Donna, of 67 years; five children, Jim, Bob, Jerry, Sheri (and Frank), and Rose; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Merle Moberly and sister, Jamie Olsen. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers, and one grandson.

Harry never met a stranger; everyone he met was a friend. He was generous with his time and money but never wanted recognition. He loved to cheat at cards when playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and kept them always guessing as to how he lost part of the two fingers on his right hand.

The memorial service will be held on May 12, 2018, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Worland at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Episcopal Suicide Prevention Connection, in care of Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 524 Worland, WY 82401. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.

