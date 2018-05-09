Feb. 19, 1932 – April 30, 2018

Paul W. Hanselmann, 86 of Greeley, Colo., passed away April 30, 2018, in Greeley.

He was born Feb. 19, 1932, in Wykoff, Minn., to William and Martha (Bauder) Hanselmann.

Paul graduated from Wartburg College with a vocal performance degree and obtained his master’s degree in music education from University of Northern Colorado. He taught in Superior, Neb., Greybull, Cody and several rural schools in Wyoming and also Deerfield, Ill. He also spent five years as a manager at the Civic Opera House in Chicago.

Paul sang his heart out in his beautiful baritone voice in solos, choirs, and church. He took great pleasure in seeing voices develop in his students and church choirs. He composed most of his music specifically for those voices. He continued to write music until his death. Paul’s heart’s desire was to use his God-given talents to glorify God in his work and personal life.

His witty creativity led to writing and performing musical plays for his students, including a melodrama which is still in publication with Pioneer Publishing.

Following retirement, he continued to rehab and flip houses, eventually building his own. His family was his priority, next to Jesus, but he also enjoyed gardening and woodworking, as well as anything outdoors. He read voraciously, but his heavily marked Bible was his No. 1 book.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna Hanselmann; three children, Tim, Michal & Susan Hanselmann; and sister, Marion Scherping.

Paul was preceded in death by his Father, Rev. William Hanselmann, mother, Martha Hanselmann, sister, Muriel Boyken.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 35th Ave., Greeley, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to “Trinity Lutheran Church”; “Zion Lutheran Church”; “Samaritans Purse”; or “Hospice of Northern Colorado” in care of Adamson Funeral & Cremation, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634.

To extend condolences to the family go to AdamsonCares.com.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

