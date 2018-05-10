Filing for town, county leadership positions opens Thursday, May 17

by nathan oster

The first significant date on the 2018 election calendar arrives on Thursday, May 17 with the opening of the two-week filing period for candidates mulling runs for state, county and municipal leadership positions.

Big Horn County Clerk Lori Smallwood said the filing period closes June 1.

Candidates who wish to file for municipal openings can do so at their respective town halls, county filers can file at the courthouse and state and federal office-seekers can contact the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

The primary election is Aug. 21.

Municipal seats

In Greybull, the terms of the current mayor, Myles Foley, and two members of the council, Marvin Hunt and Scott Mattis, expire at the end of the year. Clay Collingwood and Marquerite VanDyke each have two years remaining on their terms.

Foley said this week that he intends to seek re-election to a second term as mayor. When he was elected in 2014, it was to serve a four-year term. But since then, the council has taken steps to shorten the mayor’s term to two years.

“I enjoy helping the community and feel like we’ve done a lot of good for the community since I got in there,” said Foley, citing the growth of the business park, rejuvenation of the downtown and progress on a new housing development as examples.

“I love the job and will be mayor as long as people want me to be the mayor.”

Mattis said Monday that he would not be seeking another term on the council.

Hunt, the other incumbent, said he’s undecided. He ran for and was elected to serve a two-year term in 2016.

County posts

With the exception of Deb Craft, every other county leadership position expires this year. Craft, who serves on the Big Horn County Commission along with Felix Carrizales and John Hyde, has two years remaining on her term.

Carrizalez, of Burlington, has announced that he will be seeking re-election while Hyde, of Lovell, has yet to announce his intentions.

Big Horn County Attorney Kim Adams is the only county department head who has announced that she will not be seeking another term. She will actually be leaving her post early, on or about June 1. Marcia Bean has been appointed to replace her and serve through the end of the year.

County Clerk Lori Smallwood, Sheriff Ken Blackburn, Treasurer Becky Lindsey, Clerk of the District Court Serena Lipp, Coroner Del Atwood and Assessor Gina Anderson have all announced that they intend to seek re-election.

State, federal posts

Partisan offices to be nominated by each party in the Aug. 21 primar include one seat in the U.S. Senate, one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, plus the top five elected officials in the state, including governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction.

Also facing re-election questions this year are Sen. Ray Peterson (SD 19) and Reps. Jamie Flitner (HD 26), Mike Greear (HD 27) and Nathan Winters (HD 28), all of whom serve parts of Big Horn County.

Winters has announced that he’s filing for state auditor and won’t be seeking re-election to his House seat.

Other districts

The filing period for special districts — i.e. school, conservation, hospital, fire protection, rural health and senior citizen service — opens Aug. 8 and closes Aug. 28.

Voters will decide these races in the November general election.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

