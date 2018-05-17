Aug. 25, 1943 – May 1, 2018

Cremation has taken place and final arrangements are pending for James Louis Kopp Sr., 74, who died May 1.

Jim was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Cheyenne, the son of Louis and Ruby Griffith Kopp. The family moved to Rock Springs in 1954, where he received his education and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1963.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964 and was aboard the USS Turner Joy alongside the USS Providence; the two ships were engaged in the initial attacks by the North Vietnamese military in the Gulf of Tonkin that began hostilities resulting in the Vietnam War. Jim also served on hydrofoil ships and nuclear submarines.

After 20 years of service, Jim returned to Rock Springs and assumed management of the family business, C-B Printing.

He later relocated to Casper.

He married Sharon Kocik in December 1965; the couple had two sons, James Louis Kopp Jr. and Brian Kopp. His second marriage was to Sharon Mason; he gained two stepdaughters, Jody Jennings of Pocatello, Idaho, and Audrey Six Killer of Casper, and a son Cody Kopp of Casper.

He married Cherie Jennings in August 1990 in Rock Springs.

Jim was a good man, always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed the mountains, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son James L. Kopp Jr., and brother Kenneth “Ken” Kopp.

He is survived by his sons, Brian Kopp in Texas, Cody Kopp of Casper and Darwin Jennings of Rock Springs; two stepdaughters, Jody Germer of Pocatello, Idaho and Audrey Six Killer of Casper; one brother, Richard L. Kopp of Surprise, Ariz.; two sisters, Norma Jean Gallatin of Greeley, Colo. and Helen Overy of Salt Lake City; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

