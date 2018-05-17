Oct. 10, 1947 – May 10, 2018

Funeral services for Nonie J. Williams will be held Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church in Burlington. Nonie, 70, passed away May 10 of cancer.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., the daughter of Roger and Thelma Winford. Most of her childhood and young adult years were spent in California.

In the early 1970s, Nonie and her six children moved to Wyoming and eventually settled in Burlington where she resided for over 40 years.

She was primarily a single parent who raised her children with love, laughter, hard work and sacrifice. Her children were the most important part of her life. She worked various jobs but spent most of her career as a certified nursing assistant. Her dedication to caring for the elderly was truly a gift.

Nonie was a terrific cook, gardener, musician, and had a great sense of humor. She blessed the lives of others with her love and service.

She is survived by her six children: Joe (Cozy) Harrison of Greybull, Christy (Mahonri) Williams of Glenrock, Randy (Patty) Miller of Basin, Dan (Kathy) Miller of Blackhawk, S.D., Jenn (Loren Emmett) Clouse of Greybull and Rob Miller of United Arab Emirates; one sister, Carla Hammons of Sebastian, Fla.; 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

