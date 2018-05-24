April 21, 1958 – May 10, 2018

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of the life of Candyce “Candy” Norstegaard Thompson will be held Saturday, May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Rendezvous Center at the fairgrounds in Torrington. Candy, 60, died May 10 at Denver Hospice of lung cancer.

She was born April 21, 1958, the youngest daughter of Alf and Elna Norstegaard of Kramer, N.D. She spent the first years of her life on a farm near Kramer and graduated from East High School in Cheyenne. She attended college and then hired on with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at a time when few women were railroaders. During her 38-year career with the railroad, Candy worked out of terminals in Edgemont, S.D., Gillette, Greybull, Guernsey and Sterling, Colo. She earned the respect of her co-workers with her work ethic, sense of humor and sharp wit.

Candy was a loving, outgoing person who made friends wherever she went. Her definition of “family” was open-ended and included people who were not related biologically. She loved gardening, art-making, interior design, flea markets, auctions, going to concerts, bringing people together – and dogs, dogs, dogs.

She is survived by her husband Michael, her constant companion and caregiver during her last illness; her daughter Lacey Meyer and son Jordan Adkins; stepchildren, Jared and Maresa Thompson; siblings, Anugraha, LeAnn and Mark Norstegaard and four grandchildren.

A Candy Thompson Memorial Dog Park fund has been set up at Platte Valley National Bank to receive donations. The family is setting up a GoFundMe account to further facilitate a dog park in Torrington.

The family invites everyone to join them for a social gathering at the Elks Club after the service.

