Oct. 16, 1941 – May 16, 2018

Funeral services for MaryAnn Werbelow Shepard will be held Friday, May 25 at 1 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Emblem. MaryAnn, 76, passed away in Spokane, Wash., on May 16.

A viewing will be held today (Thursday, May 24) from 4-6 p.m. at Atwood Mortuary in Greybull.

Burial will be in the Otto Cemetery beside her husband, Leslie.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

