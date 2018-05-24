Sept. 7, 1944-May 20, 2018

Sharon Marie Jacobsen Michaels, 73, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on May 20, 2018 due to a brain aneurysm, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Over the years, Sharon had expressed that when the time came, she wanted her funeral to be a celebration of the beautiful life she lived, because she considered herself blessed beyond measure.

Sharon was born on Sept, 7, 1944 at her grandparents’ ranch in Millburn, Wyo., to Ole & Virginia Jacobsen. She cherished her role of big sister to Karen and Jerri and their little brother Jack.

Sharon began her schooling in Fort Bridger and graduated from Mountain View H.S. in 1962. The summer following graduation, a handsome, clef-chinned man walked through the door of the Jim Bridger Café where Sharon was a waitress. After much convincing, Sharon’s parents agreed to let her go on a date to the drive-in movie with Robert Michaels. Soon after, Bob and Sharon were married on May 4, 1963 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Fort Bridger. They made their home in the Big Horn Basin for the next 55 years and together they built their careers, their family, and their friendships.

In their first year of marriage, they lost their first son, Daniel, during delivery. Over the next six years, Bob and Sharon were blessed with the births of their five children, The Five B’s: Barbara, Bobby, Brenda, Bryan, Burke. Having five little towheads under the age of 6 proved to be quite the task but Sharon conquered it with a smile on her face and loved every minute of it.

In 1975, the family moved from Basin to Ten Sleep, as Bob and Sharon took over operation of Buffalo Creek Farms. As a family, they worked together on the farm. They led by example and instilled in their children a hard work ethic along with the value of laughter because work is not work when you’re having fun.

Sharon wore many hats. She was Bob’s right-hand on the farm, a mother, a school bus driver, a library assistant, and eventually a janitor and head school cook. Through these jobs, she built many friendships as she always had a smile, laugh, and kind word for everyone she met.

In 1991, they moved to Worland. In 2010, Bob and Sharon retired. Together they traveled all over the countryside attending sporting events, concerts, and graduations of their 14 grandchildren. They were blessed with four great-grandchildren. Sharon was happiest being a mother, grandmother, and a great- grandmother. Mothering was her everything; when she was with any one of her grandchildren, they became her favorite…but only with the promise that they wouldn’t tell the others.

There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family. This statement truly defines Sharon; she loved her friends as though they were family. These relationships, along with those of their siblings, brought Bob and Sharon much love, laughter, and support throughout their life together.

Sharon loved books and could often be found reading in her chair, working in her garden, or baking her renowned cookies or brownies. These times were made more special when she had a grandchild by her side. She adored reading and singing to her grandkids and playing Back Alley Bridge with family and friends. She looked forward to playing and being a part of several Bridge clubs.

Sharon was selfless, she carried herself with grace, and was quick to step up when someone needed a hand. She was a doer, a fixer. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and dear friends. She worked very hard, she made a difference in the lives of so many and was truly treasured.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Virginia Jacobsen, her son, Daniel and her brothers-in-law Jim Michaels and Scotty Hinman. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Robert Michaels; daughter, Barbara (Bruce) Ostermann of Worland; son, Robert (Loranna) Michaels of Worland; daughter, Brenda (Edwin) Ooms of Lake Forest, IL; son, Bryan (Terri) Michaels of Gillette; and son, Burke (Angie) Michaels of Boise, ID. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Carl and Alec Hampton; Shailee (Bradyn) Harvey and their children, Bentley and Lizzy; Makala (Chance) Winters and their children McKinley and Ryker; Jonah and Jalana Michaels; Symen and Bryan Ooms; Nesha and Jennifer Michaels; and Jacob, Isabelle, Korbin, and Luke Michaels. She is survived by her sisters, Karen (Garie) Henry of Robertson; Jerri (Ted) Adkins of Mountain View; and her brother Jack (Christie) Jacobsen of Worland and her sisters-in law Dorothy (Johnny) Gibler of Basin; and Karen Hinman of Basin; along with many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Vigil service, with the opportunity to share memories of Sharon, will be held at 5pm on Thursday, May 24, at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Worland.

Catholic Funeral Mass wlll be held Friday, May 25 at 2pm at the Catholic Church.

A private family burial will take place at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the Ten Sleep Public Library by mail to: Bryan Funeral Home, PO Box 524, Worland, WY 82401. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.

(PAID OBITUARY)

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

