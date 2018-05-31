Bandits drop pair to Braves

by nathan oster

The Greybull majors have taken two on the chin in the past 10 days, losing a pair of close games to the Lovell Braves. The losses came on the heels of a busy stretch in which the team won two of three contests in a span of three days.

Sponsored by Big Horn Federal, the team of 11- and 12-year-olds won their Opening Day game over Otto on May 19 and split a May 21 twinbill with Powell, losing the opener 12-5 before claiming victory in the nightcap by a 7-5 count.

The first game against the Lovell Braves was played May 22 in Lovell. Isaak Gaytan staked the visiting Bandits to an early lead. He tripled and doubled at the plate. On the hill, he got the start and pitched well, leaving with a 5-1 lead.

The Braves rallied after he left the game, plating one in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth to steal the 7-6 win.

Other Bandits with hits included Caden Hunt, Coby Henderson and Yandel Hernandez.

The Bandits had a chance for redemption when the two teams met Tuesday night at the Art Schutte Athletic Complex. The script was flipped in this one, though. Lovell plated four in the first and two in the second to build a 6-0 lead.

Erika Cook got the start for the Bandits. Coby Henderson relieved and allowed just three runs over the next four-plus innings, all of them coming in the top of the sixth. The Bandits plated just three runs on the night. Gaytan accounted for one of them with a home run and finished the night with two hits. It was an otherwise quiet night for the Bandit bats, as Caden Hunt was credited with the only other hit.

The Bandits will look to get back on the winning track when they play tonight in Otto. Game time is 7 p.m.

