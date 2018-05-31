Grant, Lewis, Draggoo join commission race

by nathan oster

The filing period for federal, state, county and municipal leadership positions closes at the end of the business day on Friday, June 1.

As of Tuesday morning, the most sought-after positions at the local level appear to be the two expiring seats on the Big Horn County Commission.

Six candidates have already entered the race for the Republican nomination, including incumbent Felix Carrizales of Burlington; Joe Wildman and Lisa Kimsey, both of Manderson; Clayton Draggoo of Basin, and Keith Grant and Nick Lewis, both of Lovell.

John Hyde, the other incumbent at this time, is not seeking re-election.

Grant is a four-term county commissioner, having served in that capacity from 1999 until he was unseated in 2014.

Lewis is employed at North Big Horn Hospital and is the former chief of police in Lovell.

Draggoo owns Atwood Family Funeral Directors, with locations in Greybull and Basin.

No one has filed for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner.

No new filers have emerged for the county department head positions.

As things stand right now, the only primary race is for the Republican nomination for clerk of the district court. Incumbent Serena Lipp, who is completing her first term in office, is being challenged by Lisa Delucci.

The other incumbents have filed and, as of now, face no competition for the Republican nomination. They include Treasurer Becky Lindsey, Sheriff Ken Blackburn, Coroner Del Atwood, Clerk Lori Smallwood and Assessor Gina Anderson.

Marcia Bean, who is completing the term of Kim Adams, is the only filer for county attorney.

Municipal seats

As of Tuesday morning, all was quiet on the Greybull filing front. Mayor Myles has filed for re-election, but no one has entered the race for the seats on the council now held by Scott Mattis and Marvin Hunt. Of the two, only Mattis has announced that he isn’t seeking another term.

In Basin, Mayor Dennis Peters has filed for re-election. No one has filed for the two expiring council seats.

Other filers whose names have reached the county courthouse include Dan Anderson for Lovell council; Kayla James for Deaver council; Gary Brunko for Burlington council; Bill Camp for Deaver mayor, Marie Bramson for Frannie council and Jerald “Jerry” George for Burlington mayor.

Federal and state

The Secretary of State’s primary election candidate roster has grown significantly in the past week.

For U.S. Senate, Anthony L. Van Risseghem of Cheyenne, John Holtz of Laramie and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente of San Diego have filed for the Republican nomination. No Democrats have filed.

Liz Cheney, the incumbent and a resident of Wilson, will be challenged by Blake E. Stanley and Rod Miller, both of Cheyenne, for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s only seat in the U.S. House. No Democrats have filed.

For governor of Wyoming, Republicans Bill Dahlin of Sheridan, Foster Friess of Jackson, Harriet M. Hageman of Cheyenne, Mark Gordon of Buffalo and Sam Galeotos of Cheyenne along with Democrat Kenneth R. Casner of Cheyenne have filed.

Republican Edward Buchanan and Democrat James W. Byrd, both of Cheyenne, are the only filers for secretary of state.

For state auditor, Nathan Winters of Thermopolis and Kristi Racines of Cheyenne are vying for the Republican nomination. Jeff Dockter of Cheyenne is the lone Democrat to file.

Curt Meier of LaGrange has filed for the Republican nomination for state treasurer.

Incumbent Jillian Balow, of Cheyenne, is the only filer for superintendent of public instruction.

Shifting to state legislative seats, Sen. Ray Peterson, R-Cowley, has filed for re-election in District 19. R.J. Kost of Powell is challenging him for the Republican nomination.

Jamie Flitner, R-Shell, has filed for re-election in House District 26.

Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, has filed for re-election in District 27.

In District 28, the one Winters is leaving to run for state auditor, there are two filers for the Republican nomination: John R. Winter of Thermopolis and Tim Morrison of Meeteetse.

