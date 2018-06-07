Car show, rodeo, drag racing — 49ers offers something for everyone

by nathan oster

“Proud to be an American” is the theme of Greybull’s annual summer celebration which opens today (Thursday, June 7) with duck races and the annual tug-of-war competition in front of Lisa’s restaurant.

It’s just the start of the festivities. Three more fun-filled days follow.

Here’s a closer look at all the things that are going on this weekend in Greybull.

Thursday, June 7

Tonight’s spotlight shines on Lisa’s, which hosts the Tug-of-War competition starting at 6 p.m. If you haven’t seen this event in the past, the strongest and toughest men, women and children battle it out as they try to emerge victorious and avoid getting soaked. Lisa’s is coordinating the event. Anyone who would like to participate or sign up as a team can do so on the night of the competition at Lisa’s. There is no entry fee.

Greybull Needs a Pool is selling tickets for a Duck Race that will be held in conjunction with the tug-of-war. The duck race will end at the East River Bridge. Tickets are $5 apiece, three for $12 or five for $20. To the purchasers of the winning ducks will go $300 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third. Marvin Hunt of the Greybull Needs a Pool committee said 850 ducks are available for purchase and that all proceeds will help pay for the construction and/or maintenance of the pool being built on the lot next to the Herb Asp Community Center. To purchase a ticket, contact a member of the pool committee or call Hunt, 272-9419. Donations can also be made at Big Horn Federal.

Friday, June 8

The SHACK is hosting a Fortnite Tournament on Friday, with a barbecue kicking things off at 5:30 p.m. and the tournament to follow at 6 p.m. Divisions include middle school, high school and adult. There is a $1 entry. Prize money is $25 for first, $15 for second. There must be eight in a bracket. For more information, call 765-2190

The Herb Asp Community Center will be the site of a two-day gun show, sponsored by the Greybull Recreation District. Show times are 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 8 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 9. The show will host 47 vendors offering a variety of guns, knives, hunting and sporting gear, self-defense, ammunition, raffle items and more. There is no admission fee. For more information call 765-9575 or email greyrec@tctwest.net.

Later that night, the rodeo grounds will be where the action is. The annual Days of ’49 Rodeo, the third event on this year’s Big Horn Basin Rodeo Circuit schedule, starts at 7 p.m. The event will begin with the crowning of the Days of ’49 queen, Kate Gossens of Lovell, and princess, Cori Mae Gordon of Cody. Some extra prize money will be available this year in the saddle bronc riding competition, which is being dedicated to the late John Bilbrey. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 13.

Saturday, June 9

The day dawns with the opening of day two of the Gun Show at the Herb Asp Community Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dedicated to the memory of the late G&F wildlife biologist in Greybull, the Tom Easterly Memorial Softball Tournament will be a two-day affair again this year. Games are expected to start Saturday morning at the Art Schutte Sports Complex. As of June 5, 11 teams had signed up. It’ll again be a co-ed, one-pitch format. For more information about the tournament, contact John Velasquez, (307) 431-5004, or Rich Velasquez,(307) 388-4002.

The Summer Fair starts at 10 a.m. in the parking lot across the street from Town Hall and it will continue until the vendors decide to shut it down for the day. Beverley Jacobs and Linda Cooper, who work for the town, are coordinating the fair. About 10 vendors had signed up as of early this week. Jewelry, food, concessions and log benches will be among the items for sale. For more information, contact the town, 765-9431.

“Proud to be an American” is the theme of this year’s parades. The Greybull Recreation District will be hosting the annual Kiddie Parade. Children of all ages are invited to bring their bikes, wagons, strollers, motorized vehicles or feet to join in the festivities. Costumes and themes are encouraged. Trophies will be awarded for the Best Bike, Greatest Use of Theme and Best Costume. The fun will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will line up in the Bank of Greybull parking lot and promenade to the Greybull Public Library. Parents can collect their children on the library lawn with plenty of time to find a place to watch the main parade afterwards. There is no fee or pre-registration. For more information call 765-9575 or email greyrec@tctwest.net.

The Main Parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. The Catholic church will be the starting point. It’ll follow its traditional course — south to the stoplight, then east on Greybull Avenue. Given the “Proud to be an American” theme, the ’49er committee is not naming one grand marshal, but instead has issued an invitation to all local residents who have served their country to be honorary grand marshals for the parade. So if you are a veteran and would like to ride in the parade, simply show up at 10 a.m. at the Catholic church. For more information about the parade, contact Ronna Collingwood at Big Horn Federal, 765-4412.

If you like cars, you’re going to love the Fifth Annual Greybull Car Show. Over 60 cars are expected this year; they’ll be lined up on Greybull Avenue from NAPA east three blocks to the Yellowstone Motel, across the street to Lisa’s, then west three blocks to the Community Outreach. Viewers can vote on their favorite for the People’s Choice award. New this year is a Kids Choice award in which all youngsters under the age of 12 can vote on their favorite. Hours of the car show are from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Youth 180, the Youth Ministry of Grace Southern Baptist, is holding a Car Bash from 1 to 5 p.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street. Participants will be beating up a car using sledge hammers and other implements. The first 10 bashes will be drawn from purchased tickets. Ticket sales will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street. Tickets for the drawing will be sold for $1. One ticket gives you one chance to be among the first 10 people to have one bash. The more tickets you buy, the better your chance to be drawn. You must be present at the time of the drawing to win. After the drawing, $1 buys two bashes. More info can be found at carbash.gsbcgreybull.com.

The South Big Horn County Hospital Kids Rodeo and Merchants Roping starts at 2 p.m. at the rodeo grounds. Among the kids rodeo attractions are stick horse races, barrel racing, a boot race and dummy roping. The ‘49er committee is still looking for teams to compete in the merchants roping. Entry fee is $25 per business. Contact Ronna Collingwood at Big Horn Federal or Sherri Wilkinson at Ram’s Head Insurance for information or to sign up.

Also at 2 p.m., The Shack will be hosting a Frisbee Golf Tournament at the East Bridge Landing Park. Participants will play at least nine holes and possibly as many as 18. The scheduled format is a mixed doubles blind draw but will be determined by those who participate. This is a free event. There will be prizes and awards provided by Scheel’s of Billings.

The Antelope Butte Foundation is sponsoring the Second Annual Beauty of the Bighorns Art Show in conjunction with the host gallery, Lisa Kunkel Photography. Hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. at LKP in downtown Greybull. Sip on champagne or a local microbrew while treating yourself to delectable desserts as you enjoy art created in and inspired by the beauty of the mountains. Ticket holders will vote on the $50 People’s Choice award. A panel of judges from the tri-county area will announce the $250 grand prizewinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, $15 per couple and are on sale at the Greybull chamber, LKP Studio and Gallery and Sheridan Bicycle Company, as well as at the door.

“After the Rodeo” will perform for the evening street dance, which starts at 8:30 p.m. on the west end of Greybull Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, it’ll be moved to the Herb Asp Community Center. Admission to the street dance is $5 per person.

Sunday, June 10

The First Baptist, First Presbyterian, Grace Southern Baptist and Greybull Alliance churches will sponsor the annual Worship in the Park Sunday, June 10 at 10:30 a.m. Kevin Ketterman of Grace Southern Baptist Church will lead the music. A new addition is a breakfast fellowship before the service beginning at 9:45 a.m. Please bring your favorite sweet bread, donut or pastry to share.

The day concludes with Drag Racing at the South Big Horn County Airport. Check-in starts at 8 a.m. and the hope is that first race goes off around 10 a.m. At least 60 drag racers are expected. Mike and Cheryle Howe and their family are sponsoring the drag racing, along with the car show. Admission is $5. If you want to watch the races, turn off U.S. Highway 14 at the Greybull Rest Area, cross the cattle guard and turn left. A sign will point you in the right direction for parking.

