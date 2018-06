June 28, 1936 – April 7, 2018

A Memorial Mass for Linda Mowell will be held Thursday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. June 28 would have been Linda’s 82nd birthday.

Family and friends are also invited to a picnic at the Ranger Creek group picnic area on Saturday, June 30 at 3 p.m. to celebrate Linda’s life.

The family will provide burgers; if guests would like to provide picnic side dishes, it would be appreciated

