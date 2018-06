Sept. 16. 1948 – June 15, 2018

Funeral services for Rose Mary Rude will be held today (Thursday, June 21) at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints between Basin and Greybull.

Burial will be in Mount View Cemetery in Basin.

A complete obituary will be printed in next week’s newspaper.

