SEPT. 26, 2019 ISSUE

In this week’s issue, on newsstands now:

• Greybull students made significant gains across the board on assessment tests — to the point where the district was singled out by the Wyoming Department of Education.

• Find out who pocketed the $1,000 prize for having the fastest car at the last drag racing event of the season in Greybull.

• Homecoming week featured the crowning of the king and queen and a number of local sporting events. Find out who won – and what lies ahead for the GHS volleyball and football teams.

• The county libraries are in the midst of a funding crisis.

Thanks for reading the Standard. To sign up for our e-edition, click on the link at the top of this page.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

