School board extends closure

Updated last night’s story, the Big Horn County School District No. 3 has added a third week to its closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The board had originally planned to close for two weeks and meet on the evening of March 26 to determine if additional time was needed. At a special meeting Monday, the board added a third week, meaning schools will now also be closed March 30 through April 3.

