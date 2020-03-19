March 19, 2020 Issue

Get the latest on the coronavirus outbreak and how it’s impacting our community in this week’s issue of the Greybull Standard, which is on newsstands now and available electronically.

Our reporters did stories on 1) the mad rush for essentials playing out at the grocery store, 2) what churches are doing to reach people in this difficult time, 3) schools shutting down for 3 weeks and transitioning to online instruction; 4) the steps the hospital is taking to prepare and the nursing homes are taking to protect their residents; 5) a rundown of a meeting involving county and public health officials, and 6) the changes that the seniors center is making to meet the needs of its users.

Also this week, we bring you news of another land purchase in the business park, reports from the recent town council and school board meetings and a feature on a Triple Crown hiker who spoke last week at GHS.

In sports, we take a walk down memory lane, talking to friends and teammates of “The Greybull Rifle” Tom Wilkinson, who will be inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame later this year.

Stay safe everyone.

