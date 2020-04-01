April 2, 2020 Issue

No foolin’! We’re making this week’s issue available for FREE for a limited time at greybullstandard.com. Just click on the e-edition link. You’ll get to read the paper the way our growing number of e-edition subscribers do. New issues are posted Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. No need to leave your house.

We’re doing this in part because we want everyone to see the ad appearing on Page 6. It is a comprehensive list of what every business is town is doing in terms of hours and service. Here’s what we have for news:

• Residents who live within the boundaries of the South Big Horn County Hospital District are no longer insured against the high cost of an air transport flight, as the provider is pulling out of Wyoming and the hospital district can no longer afford it.

• We go deep into our archives to bring you an account of what the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic was like in the Greybull area. The community spirit was alive and well then, too.

• Highlighting our coronavirus coverage: 1) Sen. RJ Kost discusses the relief money that will be flowing into the state and how business owners and community leaders can benefit from it; 2) COVID-19 scammers are targeting BHC residents; 3) Statewide, the verified case count stood at 120 on Wednesday morning. Plus more.

• We also have recaps of the Republican county convention and where the U.S. Census effort stands on the official Census Day.

Stay safe everyone.

