May 14, 2020 Issue

• It’s graduation weekend for the 35 seniors at Greybull High School. A special section in this week’s paper celebrates them and their accomplishments.

• The town isn’t planning to ban mobile food trucks, but the cost of doing business for them could soon be going up.

• Churches and restaurants are re-opening their doors after a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

• We look back on some of the great GHS track-and-field performances of the past 40 years.

• Margaret Bockman went from playing school as a kid to teaching school. She’s retiring this month after a long run at GES.

• The Food Bank of the Rockies made life a little easier for a number of families in the Greybull-Basin area.

• We asked Bighorn National Forest officials what residents should expect this summer from a recreational standpoint. Right now, developed areas are closed and fire restrictions are in place. Find out what they had to say.

