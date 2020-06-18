June 18, 2020 Issue

Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find in the newest issue of the Greybull Standard, available now on newsstands and electronically at greybullstandard.com:

• The 75th Days of ’49 is in the books. We devote more than three full pages to photos, results and news from the four-day celebration.

• U.S. Sen. John Barrasso was among the dignitaries in attendance for Saturday’s parade. He visited with us afterward, sharing his views on a variety of topics including the devastation brought by COVID-19 and the nation’s preparedness for potential second and third waves later this year, the aftermath of the George Floyd killing, President Trump and the race for the White House.

• The Greybull Town Council backed a request from its police chief for the hiring of a sixth police officer. Funding for the position, which had been debated throughout the budget-setting process, was included on third and final reading Monday.

• It wasn’t technically a Days of ’49 event, but the season’s first drag racing event attracted more than 100 cars and set an attendance record. We talk to the organizer, Mike Howe of Cloud Peak Drags.

• Two volunteers from Big Horn County Search & Rescue were injured in a joint training exercise with the Wyoming National Guard on Saturday afternoon near Horse Creek Mesa in the Big Horn Mountains.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

