July 6, 1930 – Sept. 21, 2016

Marvin Lewis Hankins was born July 6, 1930, in Greybull, Wyo., to Lewis and Marjorie Hankins. Marvin grew up and attended school in Greybull. On Feb. 3, 1951, Marvin married Beverly Brown. The couple raised two daughters, Marva and Marjorie, and made their home in Greybull and then Shell Valley until they moved to Sheridan in 2014 to be closer to family.

In 1948, Marvin found work as a lineman for Big Horn Rural Electric. He spent the entirety of his 47-year career with Big Horn Rural Electric, where he served as manager from 1965 to 1995. Upon his retirement, Marvin was celebrated by colleagues from around the region and earned recognition from Senator Craig Thomas for his contributions to Wyoming.

Over the years, Marvin enjoyed many diverse passions. His pursuits included training hunting dogs, team roping, breeding quarter horses, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, and snowmobiling. Marvin was known for his infectious enthusiasm for the many passions he pursued over the course of his life. His wife, Beverly, was always at his side. A cowboy’s cowboy, Marv was fondly referred to as Ole’ Marv by his three grandsons, Mitch, Dave and J.T. He truly lived and loved the cowboy way.

A community servant, Marvin played an active role in leadership positions, including terms on the School Board, Hospital Board, Big Horn Federal Savings and Loan Board, and the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Board. Marvin also served as chairman of the Big Horn Mountain Trail Ride for a number of years. As manager of Big Horn Rural Electric, Marvin was known for paying electricity bills out of his own pocket when he knew customers were struggling to make ends meet.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Howard, Edward, and Duane Hankins, as well as his beloved black lab, Porky. He is survived by his daughters Marva (Billy) Craft, Marjorie (Craig) Smith, three grandsons, Mitchell, David and Jay T. Craft, and nine great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be scheduled in Greybull in early November.

Donations in memory of Marvin are welcome and will go to support Hands Across the Saddle, a non-profit group founded to help the residents of the Big Horn Basin when they are in need of a Hand Up. Please make donations to Hands Across the Saddle, 617 1st Ave. S., Greybull, WY 82426.

