John Naylor Mefford

July 26, 1940 – Oct. 1, 2016

A memorial service for John Naylor “Papa John” Mefford will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Shell Community Hall.

Papa John, 76, passed away Oct. 1 at his home eight miles east of Shell.

He was born July 26, 1940, in Fort Collins, Colo., the son of William P. and Edna M. Mefford.

Over the years he worked as a mechanic. For the past 35 years he lived and worked in the Shell area.

Papa John enjoyed being outdoors, especially on the mountain; spending time with family and friends riding horses and four-wheelers, and hunting.

His parents; one brother; and four children, John, Janette, Carol and Jeffery, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, William Paul Mefford of Greybull; three daughters, Cheryl Marie Mefford of Big Lake, Alaska, Esther Miller of Green River and Amanda Mefford of Sweden; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and special friends Mike and Cheryl Greene.

A potluck luncheon, with the main dish provided, will be held following the memorial service.