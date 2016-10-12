Dec. 1, 1937 – Oct. 9, 2016

Longtime Basin, Wyo., resident Vernon Eugene Estes, age 78, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at South Big Horn County Critical Access Hospital between Basin and Greybull, Wyo.

Vern was born Dec. 1, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Neb., the son of Ruben Fay and Mable Rose Estes. He grew up in Torrington, Wyo., and graduated from Torrington High School. He furthered his education at a technical school in Missouri.

Vern met and married the love of his life, Judy Ann Boston, on March 8, 1958, in Scottsbluff, Neb. To this union were born two children, Tadd and Troy. Vern and Judy were married 49 years before her death on May 9, 2007.

Vern was very community-oriented and was a volunteer fireman for the Basin Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Basin and dedicated his time to his church and enjoyed socializing at the carry-in dinners. He served on the board of directors for Security State Bank, and was a mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Vern was involved with the Big Horn County Canal Board. Vern was a member of the Lion’s Club and the Jaycee’s. He also supported the Billings Mission.

Vern’s family was very important to him. He enjoyed hunting and trapping with his son Tadd and enjoyed attending sporting events to support his children and grandsons. Vern loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting camp, fly fishing, and snowmobiling. He looked forward to going to the Fire Hole, Fort Smith, and goose hunting every year. He was an avid collector of western artifacts and antlers. Vern enjoyed traveling and his sense of adventure took him to Alaska, Canada, and Mexico. Vern had a great sense of humor and was a huge prankster.

Vern is preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Rose Estes; and his beloved wife, Judy Estes.

Vern is survived by his son, Tadd Estes of Basin, Wyo.; his daughter, Troy Ibarra and husband, Mario of Laramie, Wyo.; three grandsons, Jordan Ibarra of Laramie, Wyo., Ryne Ibarra of San Francisco, Calif., and Tanner Ibarra of Pinedale, Wyo.; and his siblings, Marlene Herdt of Torrington, Wyo., Larry Estes of Shell, Wyo., Donna Stroud of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Judy Burns of Torrington, Wyo.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, at the United Methodist Church in Basin, Wyo.

Memorials in Vern’s name will be received at Security State Bank, P.O. Box 531, Basin, WY 82410-0531 and will go toward a scholarship fund for youth to purchase a fishing license and/or a hunting license.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

