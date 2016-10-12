Business owner credits community for assist in AAA awards

by nathan oster

For the second time in the past three years, AAA has recognized JR’s Towing and Repair of Greybull for outstanding service work provided to its membership.

The 2016 Service Provider of Excellence Award honors JR’s for excellence in roadside assistance delivery, while the 2016 President’s Award for Excellence recognizes the business’s outstanding service to AAA members.

John Haley said that while JR’s is “very much honored” to have won the awards, “without the community of Greybull, this would not have happened. In order to receive these awards, AAA surveys their cardholders and asks them to rate the service they have received from AAA.”

Haley said it’s a reflection on the community, as much as it is his business.

“So many times, the unfortunate people that have become stranded have left the community elated,” he said. “Nowhere else have they seen so many caring and considerate folks willing to lend a helping hand no matter what time of day or night.

“We would like to thank all of you who have made this possible — from the local auto repair businesses that drop everything when called about bringing in a disabled vehicle to individuals at the front desks of the local motels to the local RV parks that opener their doors at 2 a.m. to help these people out.

“Kudos to those that stop and help a stranded motorist in need, even when heading in the totally opposite direction and bring these people back to Greybull for help, as well as transporting the motorist to either Cody or Billings for rental cars or even flights so they can continue on their vacation.”

Haley said stranded motorists “have never come back disappointed” from visiting local shops and restaurants while waiting on their vehicles. “They have always raved about how welcome the town has made them feel and promise they will never forget our community and hope to someday return.

“Being a recipient of these awards twice has definitely proved to our company that these people have not forgotten about Greybull and the wonderful hospitality they received while being stranded here.”