April 23, 1935 – Oct. 7, 2016

Funeral services for Bruce Edwin Ledford will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Greybull Ward of the LDS Church. Bruce, 81, died Oct. 7 at West Park Hospital in Cody.

He was born April 23, 1935, in Hayesville, N.C., the son of Grace and Floyd Ledford. He received his schooling in Hayesville and Greybull. Following his schooling he began seismograph work.

He married Ruth Jones on Aug. 9, 1954.

Bruce was drafted into the United States Army in March of 1958. He received his basic training at Ford Hood, Texas after which he was deployed to Friedberg, Germany, to complete his tour. He was honorably discharged in 1960 and returned to his work in the seismograph field.

In 1968 he began working for M-I SWACO. He retired in 2011.

Bruce loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and shared his harvest with family and friends. His greatest joys included his wife of 62 years, Ruth, his children and his grandchildren.

His son Rodney; brother Kenneth; father Floyd; stepfather Bill Ericksen and his mother Grace Ericksen preceded Bruce in death.

Bruce is survived by his wife Ruth and son Mike Ledford, both of Greybull; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mick and Teena LeDuc of Edgewood, N.M., and Kelly and Veronica Manor of Recluse; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Bruce’s name can be sent to: Wounded Warrior Project, Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.