April 19, 1940 – Oct. 4, 2016

Geraldine B. “Geri” Webster, 76, passed away on Oct. 4, 2016, at Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home.

Geri was born April 19, 1940 in Gladwin, Mich., to Walter Eugene Davis and Irene Florence (Nettleton) Davis. She was raised and attended schools in Owosso, Mich., and graduated from Owosso High School.

Geri married Ronald Wells on Dec. 28, 1958, in Owosso, Mich., and together they raised three children. She was later married to Dean Webster on March 23, 1974, in Owosso, Mich., and they relocated to Phoenix and later to Prescott Valley, Ariz., where they resided until Dean passed away in 2007. Geri moved to Greybull, Wyo., in 2012.

Geri loved her numerous friends in Greybull and enjoyed camping and fishing at Boysen Reservoir and the Big Horn Mountains. She enjoyed taking care of her yard and feeding the squirrels. Geri loved playing Bingo at the Greybull Elks Lodge and at the Basin Eagles as well as occasional trips to the Riverton casinos. Geri was always around to bake cookies and treats for her family and her friends around town.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Irene Davis; two brothers, Joey Davis and Jimmy Davis; one sister, Jackie Harvey; her husband; and her husband, Dean Webster.

Geri is survived by her daughters, Debbie Wade and Ed Hanson of Page, Ariz., Denny and Doug Freier of Greybull, Wyo., and her son, Michael Wells of Phoenix; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Arlene Ward, Sharon Campbell, Linda Chase, all of Owosso, Mich., and Judy Napier of Corunna, Mich.; and two brothers, George Davis and Mark Davis, both of Owosso, Mich.

A memorial service will take place on Oct. 15, 2016, 1 p.m., at the Atwood Family Chapel, 620 Greybull Ave., in Greybull, Wyo.

Atwood Family Funeral Directors assisted the family with the arrangements.

(PAID OBITUARY)