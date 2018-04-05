GHS Speech: 7 Academic All Americans in last 3 years

Greybull High School did more than just win the state 1A/2A sweepstakes title this year.

Coach Joel Kuper announced last week that Sara Jones, Stephanie Jones and Ashlyn Ewen had earned Academic All American status, which the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) bestows upon students with at least 750 competition points, a 3.8 grade point average and at least five semesters.

“With over 14,000 student members, less than one half of 1 percent of members are so recognized each year,” said Kuper.

The Jones girls and Ewen joined AAA awardees Serenity Kinswoman and Jayden Stebritz from last year to give GHS five students with this honor on this year’s team.

“Greybull is the only team in the state that received more than two of these awards this year,” said Kuper.

Including Marisela Burgos and Anna Savage from two years ago gives Greybull seven AAAs in the past three years — more than any other school in the state regardless of size.

According to Kuper, it is the only time that a 1A/2A school in Wyoming has earned more than a single AAA award in consecutive years and gives Greybull the most AAAs of any school in its class, according to the NSDA.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

