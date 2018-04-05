Sept 19, 1961-March 16, 2018

No funeral services are planned for Henry Albert Study, who died March 19.

Henry was born in Lander on Sept. 19, 1961.

He was a son, a brother and an uncle. He loved working on the rigs, hanging out with friends and taking long drives. He loved reading, crafting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his dad, stepdad and his nephew.

He is survived by his mother, Helen Saunders of Manderson; siblings Ron (Echo) Study of Worland, Gene Study of Worland, Travis (Brenda) Study of Manderson, Sherry Showalter of Greybull, Melisa Goldsberry of Manderson; stepbrother Chris (Thea) Saunders of Little Field, Texas; stepbrother Wes (Jody) Saunders from Pine Haven; stepsister Shelly and Rick Burkhart from Dakota City, Neb. His wife, Rene Study, of Denver also survives him. Plus many nieces and nephews

Cremation will take place at a later date.

