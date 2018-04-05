Republican leaders may have 5 candidates for attorney post

by nathan oster

Big Horn County Republican leaders could still have up to five local attorneys bidding to replace outgoing attorney Kim Adams, whose resignation takes effect June 1.

Janice Wantulok, the party chairman in Big Horn County, said she misunderstood Tish Abromats and that the Shell attorney did not withdraw her name from consideration, which was reported in last week’s issue.

In an interview Tuesday, Abromats said she’d told Wantulok that she hadn’t made up her mind.

“I haven’t decided yet, but I absolutely haven’t withdrawn,” she said.

Abromats said she remains interested in the position, but only if she will be able to serve her current clients capably during the interim period. That is a determination that she has yet to make, she said, adding that she has a heavy caseload at the present time.

Abromats, a practicing attorney for the past four years, said she will inform county Republican leaders of her decision in advance of their meeting on April 17, when they intend to narrow the list of finalists to three. That meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the courthouse in Basin.

The other four applicants who have confirmed interest in the interim appointment to Wantulok include Michelle McColloch Burns, Kim Mickelson, Marcia Bean and Tish’s husband Phil Abromats.

Barrasso too

In other GOP news, add Sen. John Barrasso to the list of politicos planning to attend tonight’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Lovell. His name did not appear on a list of expected attendees that was published in last week’s newspapers.

Rep. Liz Cheney is the featured speaker.

The event is a fundraiser for the Big Horn County Republican Party.

