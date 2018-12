May 7, 1942 – Dec. 3, 2018

Connie Cook, 76, of Burlington, passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at her home in Burlington.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 10 at the Burlington LDS Chapel. Viewing/visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Burial will be in the Burlington Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in next week’s issue.

