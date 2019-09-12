This week in the Standard

Read all about it in this week’s issue:

A group of investors are banking on hemp’s future.

Pro-gaming voices descended on Town Hall this week to voice concerns about a proposed ordinance that would ban gaming machines within town limits

Greybull police make a major drug bust

Blair’s Market has been sold.

In sports, the Greybull Lady Buffs won all but one match at a tournament in the Fremont County. The football team lost its opener and will look for a bounce back this weekend in Big Horn.

