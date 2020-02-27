Feb. 27, 2020 Issue

In this week’s issue of the state, you’ll find a story on a local family whose adoption of a child living in an orphanage in China is on hold due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a feature on Greybull’s teacher of the year for 2020, reports from the the state Legislature where lawmakers have passed the midway point of the budget session and a preview of next week’s Wyoming Business Council meeting being held for the first time in Greybull.

Plus it’s annually one of our biggest sports sections of the year — team photos of the wrestlers and boys and girls basketball teams, a recap of the regional wrestling tournament, brackets and previews of 2A West Regional hoops in Riverton and an update on the unbeaten GMS eighth-grade team, which won its conference tournament and faces a step up in competition this weekend against the likes of Lander, Powell and Riverton.

Get your copy today on newsstands or subscribe to our electronic education, which goes lives every Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

